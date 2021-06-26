Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

PWCDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 6,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,853. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

