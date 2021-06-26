Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 10,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,175 shares of company stock worth $1,660,691 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

