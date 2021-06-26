Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.43.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.82. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.20 and a twelve month high of C$51.70. The firm has a market cap of C$653.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

