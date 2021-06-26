PRIA Market Cap Reaches $180,034.93 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $180,034.93 and approximately $449.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00008183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars.

