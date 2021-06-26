Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 566,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,492,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.