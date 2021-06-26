Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.52% of Western Digital worth $105,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after buying an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

