Primecap Management Co. CA Has $160.83 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.32% of Chegg worth $160,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

