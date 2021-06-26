Primecap Management Co. CA Has $182.42 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $182,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $1,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $721.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $722.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

