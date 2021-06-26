Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,019,990 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,990 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.59% of Carrier Global worth $214,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

