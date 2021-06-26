Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 103,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,100,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

