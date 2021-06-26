ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

