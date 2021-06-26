Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,566 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,534. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.