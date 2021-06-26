Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Provident Financial comprises about 2.9% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.06% of Provident Financial worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 808,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,969. The company has a market cap of $129.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

