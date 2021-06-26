Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of EnPro Industries worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

