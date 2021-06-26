Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

