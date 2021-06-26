Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775,791 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.