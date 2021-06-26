Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 40,340 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.