Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 64,044 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,044 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $81.64 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

