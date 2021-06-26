Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 14,499 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

