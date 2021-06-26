Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $887,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.