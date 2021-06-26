Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 14,834 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Discovery were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Discovery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.86 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

