Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 6,535 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on NET. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.
In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
About Cloudflare
