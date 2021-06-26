Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

