Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Incyte by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $20,204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

