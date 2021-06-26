Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

