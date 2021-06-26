Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of Buy.

OGZPY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

