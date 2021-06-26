Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

NILSY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 175,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.