Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Puma stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

