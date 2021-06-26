Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $471.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $469.05 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $403.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 256,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 6,779,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

