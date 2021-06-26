PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

