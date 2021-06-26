Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

