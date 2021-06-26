Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Lifted by Northcoast Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of MAN opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

