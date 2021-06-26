Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

