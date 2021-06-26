Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

