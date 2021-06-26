QANplatform (QARK) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $457.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QANplatform has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.