Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.