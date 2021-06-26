QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

