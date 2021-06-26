QS Investors LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

