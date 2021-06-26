QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.02 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.