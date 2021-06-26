QS Investors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $622.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

