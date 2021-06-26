QS Investors LLC Sells 32,900 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.