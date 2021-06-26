Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $244.19 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00017708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $539.27 million and approximately $244.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,514,779 coins and its circulating supply is 98,480,976 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.