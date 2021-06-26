Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 475.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nevro by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Nevro by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

