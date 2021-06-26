Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

