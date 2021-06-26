Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 107,260 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

