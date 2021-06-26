Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $103,537.37 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $61.34 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

