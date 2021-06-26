Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

