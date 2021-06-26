Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,700 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,059,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.95.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,036. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.