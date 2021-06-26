Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nucor by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,273. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

