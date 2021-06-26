Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 449,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 2,338,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,383. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

